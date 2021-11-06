COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Saturday marked the start of a 24-hour hackathon that attracts hundreds of participants to Ohio State University.

The event, called HackOHI/O, gives students the opportunity to develop their coding and networking skills by competing in various software or hardware challenges presented by local companies.

After the 24 hours are over, the teams then present their work to a panel of judges to compete for prizes and possible funding to continue their project.

“Students mainly here are engineering majors, so a lot of them are computer science, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering,” said HackOHI/O co-lead Grace Cao.

“OHI/O is a great informal learning platform where people can come in, learn stuff outside of class, learn real-world skills, solve real problems,” said HackOHI/O co-lead Dominik Winecki.

This year’s event was both virtual and in-person at the Ohio Union.