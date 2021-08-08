2020 Olympian, four football players among 26 student-athletes receiving OSU degrees Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Twenty-six current and former Ohio State University student-athletes received their degrees Sunday during the summer commencement ceremony.

Among those graduates are a 2020 Olympian, four Buckeye football players, and a former NHL player.

Among the student-athlete graduates are:

Anavia Battle was the dominant sprinter in the Big Ten Conference over the past four years and a 2020 Olympian. She won seven individual Big Ten sprint titles to rank third in Ohio State history and she was named either the track athlete of the championships or the track athlete of the year four times. A three-time All-American, Battle ran the fastest time for a collegiate woman in the 200 meters – 21.95 – of all-time regardless of competition date. She competed in the 200m in Tokyo, reaching the semifinals and ultimately finishing 16th overall with a time of 23.02.

Chris Crane, a member of the Buckeye men’s hockey team from 2011-13, earned his degree in sport industry through the department of athletics’ degree completion program. He spent seven years playing professional hockey after leaving Ohio State.

Four members of the women’s lacrosse program will receive their master’s degrees in kinesiology – MK Bonanni, Liza Hernandez, Kelsey Reed and Jillian Rizzo. Bonanni, Hernandez and Rizzo each earned All-Big Ten honors in 2021. Rizzo completed her five-year career with the Buckeyes as the program’s all-time leader in saves and Hernandez ended her career fifth in program history in goals and points.

Alexanne Verret of the fencing team was a two-time conference women’s epee champion and NCAA qualifier. She earned All-America accolades in 2020 and was a three-time First Team All-Midwest Fencing Conference selection.

The men’s lacrosse program had four complete master’s degrees in kinesiology – Jeff Henrick, Tre Leclaire, Ryan Terefenko and Alec Van de Bovenkamp. Terefenko, the program’s first four-time All-American, and Leclaire, the first Buckeye to earn All-Big Ten accolades four times, both earned All-Big Ten honors this year.

Bernard Melus was an All-American with the pistol team and part of two national championship squads.

Four football players are slated to graduate, including Thayer Munford, who is a preseason Walter Camp first team All-American.

Summer 2021 Ohio State Student-Athlete Graduates

Sport Name Academic Plan FB Munford, Thayer HUMDFS-BS FB Ruckert, Jeremy HUMDFS-BS FB Teague, Master COMM-BA FB Williamson, Marcus PUBMGT-CR MBB Sotos, James ECON-BA MCC/MTR Brown, Tevin EDUCST-MA MHKY Crane, Christopher* SPRTIND-BS MLAX Henrick, Jeffrey KINESIO-MS MLAX LeClaire, Treton KINESIO-MS MLAX Terefenko, Ryan KINESIO-MS MLAX Van de Bovenkamp, Alec KINESIO-MS MSOC Etling, Devyn SPRTIND-BS MSOC Kiley, Matthew COMM-BA PISTOL Melus, Bernard ECENG-BS WFEN Thow, Jessica PSYCH-BA WFEN Verret, Alexanne ACCTING-BS WGYM Gilson, Kaitlyn COMM-BA WLAX Bonanni, Mary Kate KINESIO-MS WLAX Hernandez, Elizabeth KINESIO-MS WLAX Reed, Kelsey KINESIO-MS WLAX Rizzo, Jillian KINESIO-MS WREST Cleary, Elijah FILMSTD-BA WREST Lucas, Hunter SOCIOL-BA WSB Sansom, Spencer KINESIO-MS WSOC Vatne, Emaly EXERSCI-BS WTR Battle, Anavia HUMDFS-BS

*Degree completion program