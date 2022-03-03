COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University received 11 reports of rape during February.

This compares with seven reports to campus police in January. In 2021, 77 rapes were reported to campus police in total.

Of the 11 reported in February, two occurred in 2021, and one each occurred in 2019 and 2017. Locations listed by those who reported the rapes were: Barret House, Scholars House East and Acacia Fraternity.

Other general locations were reported as a fraternity house and two in unknown residence halls, as well as unknown locations.

Here is a breakdown of the reports, based by when they were made:

Feb. 1, unknown location. Date occurred Jan. 25, 2021.

Feb. 1, Barrett House.

Feb. 6, unknown Fraternity House.

Feb. 8, unknown location. Date occurred Aug. 24, 2021.

Feb. 11, Scholars House East. Date occurred Aug. 24, 2019.

Feb. 15, Unknown residence hall. Date occurred Aug. 15, 2021.

Feb. 17, off OSU campus.

Feb. 22, Acacia Fraternity. Date occurred Jan. 29, 2022.

Feb. 24, OSU campus. Date occurred Sept. 15, 2017.

Feb. 28, Unknown location.

Feb. 28, Unknown residence hall. Date occurred Jan. 31, 2022.