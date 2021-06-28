Ohio State University

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Coronavirus
Pandemic Postcards
Ohio Police Cameras
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
Pass or Fail
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Here’s what we know about potential charges against Trump Organization
Food writer’s recipe for ‘Bread Steak’ divides the internet
DeWine signs bill allocating American Rescue Plan Act funding in Ohio
Video
Central Ohio homes continue to sell in record time
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Another muggy day with afternoon storms
Video
Top Stories
Rain & Storms increasing in coverage this week around Columbus area
Video
Warm & muggy start to the week ahead of thunderstorms
Video
Hot, breezy weekend in Columbus, central Ohio, scattered showers north
Video
Warm, muggy summer weekend in Columbus, central Ohio
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Big 10 Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Bengals
Browns
NFL Draft
NBA
Tokyo 2020
4 Court Press
Football Friday Nite
Masters Report
Top Stories
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Lower.com Field
Video
Top Stories
26 Ohio State athletes make Olympic Games
Video
Biles, Lee lock up spots on U.S. Olympic gymnastics team
Ohio State sprinter Anavia Battle makes U.S. Olympic team in 200 meter dash
Message sent: Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Local 4 You
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
The Autism Puzzle
African American Male Wellness Walk
Red White And BOOM!
Stuff the Backpack
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2021
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Daily Pledge
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
New Exhibits, New Programs, New Restaurant: Check Out the Exciting Changes at The Works
Video
Top Stories
Local Memory Care Neighborhood Creates Culture of Compassion
Video
Runion Dental Aims to Make You Feel Confident and Comfortable
Video
Genetic Skin Concerns Addressed at Mukha Custom Cosmetics
Video
SEGA is Bringing the Olympic Games Even Closer to Home
Video
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Ohio State University
29 plaintiffs file new lawsuit against Ohio State University over Strauss abuse
Video
Trending on NBC4i.com
First a leg, then full remains of human male found in Alum Creek Lake
Video
Central Ohio animal rescue in need of fosters, aid after taking in nearly 50 animals
Video
Columbus man facing a year in prison after pleading guilty to hate crime
Power restored in Delaware County after train hits power lines
One person killed in Sawmill Road crash
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Another muggy day with afternoon storms
Video
Get severe weather email alerts
Don't Miss
2021 Central Ohio Fourth of July community fireworks schedule
Video
WATCH: ‘Virtual Pride March’ 2021
Video
Photo gallery: Brag About Your Grads
Join NBC4’s viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Video
Local Events