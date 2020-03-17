Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center postponing elective surgeries, procedures

Breaking News
Polls NOT opening Tuesday as Ohio Dept. of Health Director orders closure as health emergency
Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting March 19, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be postponing elective surgeries and procedures.  

In a statement released Tuesday, the OSU Wexner Medical Center announced it would be following the recommendations of the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons and postponing elective surgeries and procedures at all of its hospitals and outpatient procedure facilities, starting Thursday.  

“We anticipate at least a two-week suspension of elective surgery, but we will continue to reassess the situation as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the state evolves,” the statement reads. 

Surgical procedures deemed necessary to avoid risk to life, permanent dysfunction, progression of disease, or risk of rapidly worsening symptoms will still be performed. 

Elective cases that do not meet these general criteria will be subject to postponement. 

Patients affected by this change will be contacted directly, according to the hospital.   

