Ohio State University to students: Make every game a ‘home’ game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is encouraging students to be safe while watching the Buckeyes this season, and warning them there could be consequences for unsafe behaviors.

In a letter, OSU officials are asking students to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, wear masks and practice physical distancing while watching the Buckeyes play football games this year.

“We strongly encourage our entire Buckeye family to make every game a “home” game, whether you watch from your residence hall or your house off-campus,” the letter reads.

The letter also warns students that they could face a suspension if they attend large parties that do not follow safe and healthy guidelines.

Among the recommendations to students:

Watch at home with the friends and roommates you’ve been spending time with routinely.

Watch outside if weather permits.

Keep your game day crew to 10 people or less.

Wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart.

The university also says the Office of Student Life is working with the Department of Athletics to offer additional on-campus options. Tailgate food will be served in dining halls through Saturday, TVs will be tuned in for kickoff in common spaces and giveaways may be awarded.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are scheduled to play Penn State, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday.