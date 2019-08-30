Ohio State University raising minimum wage to $15 per hour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University announced it will be raising minimum wage for qualifying employees to $15 per hour.

OSU President Michael V. Drake released that starting in 2020, approximately 3,800 staff employees will see their hourly pay rate raised to $15. An additional 1,000 employees already earning $15 per hour will move to a rate of $16 per hour, bringing the total number of affected staff to more than 4,800.

“This effort is in keeping with a competitive marketplace and — as the state’s fourth-largest employer — the university’s commitment to invest in individuals and families throughout our Buckeye community,” Drake said. “Our greatest strength is our people.”

The annual cost to the university for raising the minimum wage is expected to be $19 million, inclusive of pay and benefits. An ongoing administrative efficiencies program in units across the university, launched in 2015, will fund the initiative. No new investment of dollars will be made.

Additional details of the new hourly minimum wage at Ohio State: