The Ohio State Univeristy launched its anti-hazing prevention website Thursday, almost one year after Senate Bill 126, named Collin’s Law, was taken into effect.

The website provides anti-hazing training, instructions on how to report hazing to the university or police, what to do if you experience hazing and several additional resources, both through the university and national organizations.

According to the website, violations of this policy are subject to the full range of sanctions (formal reprimand, disciplinary probation, suspension and dismissal). Educational activities may also be sanctioned. It also makes violations related to hazing available to the public from the past five years. In addition, any student organization in violation under these policies will have their registration revoked.

Collin’s Law is named after Collin Wiant, who died in a hazing incident in 2018 as a pledge at the Sigma Pi fraternity at Ohio University.

The law makes acts of hazing a second-degree misdemeanor and acts of hazing that result in serious physical harm a third-degree felony and it requires colleges and universities to have hazing awareness and prevention training.