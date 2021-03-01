Ohio State University issues safety alert after students robbed off-campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety alert after two people were robbed during two separate but related incidents near campus Monday night.

According to the safety alert, the robberies occurred simultaneously in the area of East 16th Avenue and Indianola Avenue.

In both instances, male OSU students were walking alone when approached from behind by an unknown male suspect. The suspects would then demand the victims’ cell phones, wallets, and other personal belongings.

No weapons were seen and no threats of violence were made, but the suspects did steal the students’ personal property.

Reports state the suspects fled the area together.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.