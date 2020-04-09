Ohio State University College of Medicine offers pandemic and disaster medicine elective

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University College of Medicine announced a new pandemic and disaster medicine elective.

The class is to prepare students to practice medicine during contemporary disasters like COVID-19, terrorist attacks, and natural disasters.

Dr. Daniel Clinchot, vice dean of education at The Ohio State University College of Medicine say this class is necessary in a rapidly changing world.

“The field of medicine is rapidly changing and Ohio State is adapting our curriculum to provide our students with the skills and expertise to care for patients no matter the circumstances.”

OSU administration states the four-week course provides an overview of disaster medicine and students will work in the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 call center.

“Doctors often grapple with difficult ethical decisions when responding to pandemics like COVID-19 and mass casualty events,” said Dr. Nicholas Kman, professor of emergency medicine at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “This course not only provides an opportunity for medical students to learn best practices for disaster management but how to manage the psychosocial pressures of caring for large numbers of patients with serious medical issues.”

As of now, 12 fourth-year medical students are enrolled in the course. In May, it will be offered to 200 third-year medical students as well as students in the College of Pharmacy and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Physicians today face new challenges unlike anything many of us have seen before,” said Dr. James Rocco, interim dean at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “I’m proud that Ohio State is offering this innovative and necessary training to better prepare our students for the real world.”