Ohio State University announces plan for in-person commencement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University announced Wednesday it plans on holding two in-person commencement ceremonies for the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes.

The Class of 2021’s ceremony is currently scheduled for May 9, while the Class of 2020 will be honored on Aug. 8.

The university is limiting the total amount of people in attendance to no more than 13,500. The regular capacity for Ohio Stadium is just under 103,000 people, according to the OSU website.

The events will be held with health and safety protocols in place, including:

Two guests can accompany each graduate and each three-person pod will be separated by six feet from others

Ticketing will be digital to minimize close interaction, and seating and timed gate entry will be announced ahead of time.

Six-feet distance dots will be placed outside Ohio Stadium

Graduates and guests must enter together

Students will receive their diplomas on their way into the stadium

Spacing limitations mean a small number of graduates and their guests will be seated on the field along with college leaders

The ceremonies will be the first in-person commencements held since 2019.

A livestream will be available for people who cannot attend.

“We are partnering with state and local health officials on a plan to provide our students and their families with the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments safely in person,” said Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson in a press release.