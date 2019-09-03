Ohio State troopers spend Labor Day cracking down on impaired drivers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Monday, law enforcement agencies finished up a long weekend filled with extra patrols on the roadways.

On a weekend infamous for drunk drivers, at least according to patrolmen.

“They are driving at 11 a.m. just as they are at 11 p.m.,” said Sgt. Ruston Schack of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No matter the time of day, Schack is taking aim at dangerous drivers on Ohio roads.

“We are looking for vehicles that are not maintaining their lanes,” he said. “Vehicles that are driving excessively fast or slower than normal.”

On a Labor Day holiday, which brings more drivers to the roads, and more chances for it turning from a fun weekend to a tragedy with one bad choice.

“OVIs (Operating a Vehicle while Impaired) are more prevalent on holiday weekends,” Schack said. “We see a lot more of them, especially during Labor Day weekend.”

And it’s not just drinking.

State troopers are also on the alert for drivers impaired in other ways.

“I stopped a gentleman earlier today for driving on the shoulder who had just finished doing heroin and fentanyl,” Schack said.

Last year during the Labor Day weekend, 12 people died in crashes, three of which were OVI-related.

Troopers hope to bring these preventable deaths to a stop.