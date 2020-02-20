Ohio State Troopers bust driver with 10K worth of cocaine

Scioto County (WCMH) — According to the State Troopers, they busted a suspect with nearly $10,000 worth of Cocaine.

Authorities say they stopped a 2015 Chevy Equinox with Michigan registration and troopers spotted questionable materials in the car.

The police report states, a patrol dog alerted the troopers to the vehicle and found 98 grams of cocaine worth approximately $9,800.

According to police, Clay N. Richbow, 39, was taken to Scioto county jail and charged with possession of cocaine which is a first-degree felony.

Police say if convicted Richbow will face up to 11 years in prison and up to a 20,000 fine.