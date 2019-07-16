Ohio State reviewing donations connected to Jeffrey Epstein

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University says it is reviewing gifts made to the university connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the university, two donations are connected to Epstein. One was directly made by Epstein, a second was made through a connected foundation.

According to the university, Epstein donated $1,000 to the Wexner Center for the Arts Membership Fund in 1990.

In 2007, the COUQ foundation, which is reported to be Epstein’s private foundation, anonymously donated $2.5 million to the university.

The donation was in partial fulfillment of a $5 million pledge to support the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The $2.5 million gift was combined with $2.5 million from the Leslie H. Wexner Charitable Fund and applied to the naming of the Les Wexner Football Complex.

The university said in a statement: