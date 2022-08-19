COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced Friday its plan to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus in partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services.

Projected to open in 2025, the 80-bed, 86,000-square-foot facility will replace the Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital on OSU’s main campus and will specialize in treatment and research for patients with stroke, brain, and spinal cord injuries, Ohio State said in a release. It will be located in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood adjacent to the medical center’s Outpatient Care East and near Ohio State East Hospital.

“It will be visible from the highway and whether it’s wayfinding, getting there for the first time, or oftentimes these are patients that are in the hospital for two to three or four weeks, family coming to visit the new location right off the highway is going to be very very helpful to them with ample parking just right in front of the building,” said chief clinical officer of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Dr. Andy Thomas.

“For more than 60 years, the faculty and staff at Dodd have delivered excellence to our patients, visitors and communities. We’re excited to build upon this legacy and partner with KRS on our shared vision to provide patients and their families with state-of-the-art acute rehabilitative care,” said Jay Anderson, chief operating officer for the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “We chose to build this new hospital in Columbus in an area with easy access to the major transportation arteries. This will ensure patients from throughout central Ohio have convenient access to comprehensive, specialized rehabilitation medical services.”

“I think that the East community this continues to be an important investment and that important part of the Columbus, central Ohio community so we’re really excited about putting this new hospital as part of that growing community,” added Dr. Carol Bradford, Dean of the College of Medicine.

Ohio State and KRS will co-own and operate the new hospital with Ohio state providing health care oversight and KRS management overseeing day-to-day operations. All faculty and staff working at the new hospital will remain Ohio State employees and they anticipate adding around 75 new jobs in clinical and support roles.