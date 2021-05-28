Ohio State to offer aviation training to high school students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new Aviation Academy at The Ohio State University is encouraging students to reach for the skies.

Starting next fall, central Ohio high school students hoping to pursue a career in aviation could see their dreams take flight, thanks to a new partnership with The Ohio State University Airport.

“It’s an opportunity for us to expose and share the joy and opportunity of the entire aviation industry with young men and women who are thinking about what they might want to do with their life,” said John Horack with The Ohio State University Airport.

Horack said aviation is a tremendous industry for young people, whether they want to be a pilot, mechanic, or work in administration for the airline industry.

Students will be able to earn eight OSU credit hours while getting hands-on experience with the Aviation Academy.

“The excitement level is very high,” Horack said about student reaction to the new program.

Ultimately, the program's goal is to provide a steady supply of future airline industry employees in the state.








