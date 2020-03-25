Ohio State study says diligent cleaning keeps surfaces germ-free

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A five and half week study from Ohio State shows, how diligent we have to be to keep surfaces germ-free.

Researchers say they tagged surfaces in a veterinary office with a fluorescent dye, visible only under black light and checked to see if the marked remained 24 hours later. Surfaces were considered clean if the dye was completely removed according to researchers.

“The concept of infectious diseases is around us all the time, but now it’s more important than ever to take steps to protect ourselves,” said senior study author Jason Stull, assistant professor of veterinary preventive medicine at The Ohio State University.

Results show that overall, only half of all surfaces were adequately cleaned during the five and half weeks. The study also indicates that work equipment was cleaned less frequently than area touched by animals.

The researchers recommend creating checklists of surfaces needing to be regularly cleaned while educating all staff on the importance of proper cleaning to protect animal and human health.

Jason Stull says on a normal day, people who have touched commonly shared surfaces should wash their hands before eating or scratching their noses.