Ohio State study: college students not encouraging friends to seek help for depression

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– A new Ohio State College of Social Work study showed college age students who post on Facebook about their depression aren’t being told to seek help by their peers.

“One person said you need to not talk about this on Facebook, another person said contact me on private message and that for me was so problematic,” said Dr. Scottye Cash, an Associate Proffessor at OSU College of Social Work and the lead author of the study.

The study looked at college students from across the Midwest, out of the hundreds that responded to the survey 33 said they have posted about their depression. No one had a friend tell them to seek help. The study also said that the posts normally didn’t say the students were depressed, instead the students used song lyrics and quotes. The most popular response was supportive gestures.

“Personally I’d just call them like hey you want to grab a cup of coffee let’s talk about this,” said Adam Kruze, a junior at Ohio State University.

Cash says she would like to see more people reach out to their friends and take these social media posts seriously.

“For those students I really want their friends to know that it’s serious if they’re starting to talk about depression online,” said Dr. Cash.

At Nationwide Children’s Hospital they are trying to address the problem of mental illness early on with the On Our Sleeves Campaign. The program is working to erase the stigma that Dr. Cash thinks keeps people from talking about it.

“If we can actually impact young people’s lives now and give them the tools and help their friends, their peers, their families support them with a mental and behavioral health condition we are going to change the trajectory for them long term,” said Karri Schildmeyer, Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

At Ohio State there are resources for students who are feeling depressed, one being Buckeye PAL. It’s a free texting service that will like you with other students to talk to.