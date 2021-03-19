Ohio State students spend weekend fighting food insecurity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some Ohio State students are spending their weekend fighting food insecurity in Ohio.

On Friday, a box truck made its way down East 15th Avenue near campus dropping off more than a dozen pallets of food to Greek houses and other university buildings. Over the weekend, fraternities, sororities and other student groups will be assembling dry rice, lentils and vegetables into meal kits for families in southern Ohio.

Dubbed “Pack at Your House,” the event is an adaptation of a massive annual on-campus service project.

“You’d have thousands of people coming in and out and you’d have students involved and it would just be one big way for the entire Ohio State community to come together,” explained Amun Mehta, an OSU senior and the vice president of programming for Sigma Phi Epsilon.

For 2021, Student Life leaders scaled the event down so student groups could schedule their own 10-person volunteer time slots. Each group will package 7,700 meals over the course of the weekend. Their efforts are expected to yield at least 125,000 meals.

“It’s a lot easier to be involved or do this for four hours on end or five hours on end when you know each specific bag is going to someone that will feed them for a day or two days,” Mehta said.

This project is funded through a grant by Kind Columbus at the Columbus Foundation. The meals will go to families in Pike, Scioto and Jackson counties where the pandemic has both heightened a need for food assistance and limited the amount of available resources.

“We really looked at the food insecurity numbers in the state,” explained Tracy Stuck, with OSU community engagement and innovation. “We just were pulled. This was the year we had to do it.”

Stuck said each site has a waitlist of students wanting to volunteer.

“This is one of those weekends when you’re just proud to be a Buckeye,” she said.

The meals will be picked up from volunteer sites on Monday and delivered to southern Ohio in the official Ohio State football equipment truck on Wednesday.