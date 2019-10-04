Ohio State students show Buckeye pride at 107th homecoming parade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Farmhouse fraternity showed off their Buckeye pride during Ohio State’s 107th Homecoming Parade with a ‘Fall of the Spartan’ horse chariot with ‘Brutus Buckeye’ on top.

Pre-Parade festivities began at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and the parade started at 6 p.m. beginning at Ohio Stadium and ending at the Ohio Union.

The theme of the parade was Blast from the Past so a member of Farmhouse fraternity said they built a horse chariot that they say Brutus stole.

Members of the fraternity manually pushed engineless chariot down the road during the parade.

“Manpower. You’re looking at him. I’m 6 feet tall so I can fit in it. I’m going to push it the whole way,” a Farmhouse fraternity member told NBC4.

