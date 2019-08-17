Ohio State students set to move in Saturday, cause major traffic delays near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New year, new students, same traffic problems.

You may want to avoid being anywhere near Ohio State University’s campus Saturday as thousands of new Buckeyes and their families will be moving into residences starting bright and early at 6:30 a.m. and wrapping up around 4:30 p.m.

“No parking and a little bit longer commute to work,” said Scott Fotheringham, who works as a manager at the Ruby Tuesday’s near OSU campus. “Once everybody is settled, it’s not as bad.”

The new Covelli Center is where some 7,000 students will begin the process.

“This is where everyone who is moving in tomorrow (Saturday) will start their day,” said David Isaacs with Ohio State Student Life.

Traffic through and on the main roads surrounding campus will be controlled by police. Motorists are told to expect delays.

As for nearby businesses, the traffic tie-up is worth it.

As Fotheringham said, business picks up about 40 percent with the students in town.

For Ruby Tuesday’s, that’s a gold mine.

“It’s not frustrating because it means for customers for us because the students are back,” he said.