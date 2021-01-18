Ohio State students return to dorms for spring semester

Students at The Ohio State University have begun moving back into their dorms for the spring semester.

Those living in the dorms are required to complete an at-home COVID-19 test, seven days before leaving to return to campus. The university is also requiring those students to take a COVID-19 test on campus, shortly before their scheduled move-in time. They are urged to self-sequester in their dorm room until they receive a negative test result.

Students who are members of a fraternity or sorority are also required to take the at-home test, along with the test on campus before moving in to where they live.

NBC4 spoke with several students as they returned to campus, all of whom are confident the spring semester will be completed as scheduled.

“We were able to do it last semester,” said Chasity Knight. “I think this semester is going to be even easier.”

In the fall, students living on-campus were required to be tested weekly for COVID-19. The university is expanding that requirement to include those living off-campus, for the spring semester.

“Even though we’re off-campus students, we’re still an important part of the Ohio State community and I have class on campus each week, or I’ll interact with on-campus students, so I think it’s just overall a safe call for the Ohio State community,” said Fiona Chambers.

A spokesperson for the university told NBC4 the testing of students will be funded by money from the federal CARES act.