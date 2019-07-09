Ohio State students react to proposed tuition increase

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The Ohio State University announced it has proposed freezing tuition costs for incoming in-state freshman, after raising costs and fees.

According to a proposal from OSU, incoming in-state freshman will see an increase of 3.3% in tuition and fees before their costs are frozen for four years as part of the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee.

READ MORE: Proposal would raise OSU tuition more than 3% for in-state freshman, before freezing costs

Incoming freshman will be the third class to join the university under the guarantee.

The release states this is an increase of $358 from last year’s rate.

Jalyn Goddardd is a 5th year part-time student at Ohio State. She chose to go from a full-time student who was taking out loans to cover tuition to part-time and work for the university full-time so Ohio State would pay for her tuition. Despite the tuition increase not directly impacting her cost to attend school, she does not want to see it happen for others and worries about future generations.

“My mom right now is stressed because she has to sign on all of my [prior] loans as a co-signer, and it’s affecting her credit, so I can’t even imagine if it goes up from here what it would be like for the next generation and our children,” said Goddardd.

4th year in-state undergraduate student Jacob Stechschulte pays for his own tuition at Ohio State and would like to see the board vote ‘no’ on the tuition increase.

“I understand that you need money to run a great university like Ohio State is– I truly love Ohio State, but it gets to a point where tuition is just simply unbearable for students,” said 4th year undergraduate student Jacob Stechschulte. “[The United States] has over $1 trillion in student debt and universities seem not to care. They just keep raising [tuition] over and over and over again.”

Others students who NBC4 spoke to today (who did not want to go on camera) say they think the $358 increase is fair after years of the in-state tuition freeze.

The tuition guarantee provides students with predictability about college costs by locking in-state tuition, mandatory fees, housing and dining for each incoming class of undergraduate students from Ohio.

The past two entering classes are part of the guarantee, so their costs will be unchanged from their first year at Ohio State.

The university has also continued to freeze tuition for Ohio students who arrived prior to the guarantee program at a rate that has been frozen since 2012-13.

This will be the fifth straight graduating class that never experienced an in-state tuition increase.