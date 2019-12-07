Ohio State students protest closing of Buckeye Village

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A number of Ohio State University students are trying to save Buckeye Village.

In October, the university announced it would close the housing complex dedicated to students with families at the end of this school year.

On Friday, many of those students rallied in support of their homes.

While many of them don’t want to see Buckeye Village close, if it does close, they want the university to provide them with comparable housing.

About 50 students gathered on the steps of the university’s law school.

OSU officials have said they are negotiating with the nearby University Village Apartments to provide these men and women with housing for the next two years at the same cost they are paying now.

But the Buckeye Village neighbors said University Village is not the place they want to call home.

“University Village is housing for students,” said graduate student Rhonda Michelle. “We are graduate students. We are students with families, students that have children. University Village is not conducive for that and, may I add, it’s not a permanent fix.”

The residents marched to Friday’s Council for Graduate Students meeting where they asked OSU President Michael Drake about the future of Buckeye Village.

He echoed what a University spokesperson sent in a statement that reads, in part:

“Ohio State remains committed to graduate and family housing options that are affordable, safe and located close to campus.”

At this point, there is no word on where these students will have housing after the two years at University Village.