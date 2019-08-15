Ohio State students met with cheers on move-in day

It is early move-in day on Ohio State’s campus and that means 3,000 students will get a warm greeting from volunteers on campus.



Parents said it is one of the best moving experiences they’ve ever had.



“Oh, it was so simple,” said parent Erin Boddie. “We pulled, they welcomed us and was laughing and waving. We packed up and went up to the room and here we are. We’re going out to lunch. Then we back on the road to Cincinnati and let her get unpacked and get used to being a Buckeye.”



Her daughter, Arianna Boddie, is a freshman at Ohio State.

They drove up from Cincinnati, and Arianna wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I’m nervous, but just everyone cheering, and stuff makes me feel a lot better. So, I’m excited now. Like, I’m more excited than nervous,” she said.



Now she feels like she belongs.



All the cheering and the hundreds of red carts are part of the plan at Ohio State to make sure the move-in process is an enjoyable one.

The co-chairs of the Ohio State Leaders program explained their motivation behind wanting to help their fellow Buckeyes.



“I didn’t realize how much I loved Ohio State until I transferred here,” said Maria Murphy. “I went to Columbus State and I remember wanting that feeling that everyone else was getting moving on to campus, and I wanted to be able to be a part of that and help them have that amazing experience.”



The smooth and amazing move-in at OSU would not be possible if it wasn’t for the volunteers.



“I’d like to say, I do it for the T-shirts, but I do it because I love Ohio,” said volunteer and OSU alum Joanne Kitchen.



Kitchen explains how times have changed on campus since her freshman year in 1958.



“Well, in those days we carried our own stuff in, there was no arrangement for help,” said Kitchen. “I brought a suitcase, a Samsonite suitcase, a Samsonite train case, and a metal small footlocker and that was it. They didn’t have all of these parking garages and parking lots. Like I said, none buildings, I don’t think they were here in ’58. If they were, they were just being built.”



Another alum and volunteer, Sarah Carr, felt nostalgia as she returned to her alma mater.



“It’s been 18 years since I walked on the Ohio State campus, and it was as magical as it was my freshman year,” Carr said.



She remembered being an OWL and didn’t want to pass up on this opportunity.



“I moved up early my freshman year to help all the other students move up, and when I saw the opportunity to help the OWLS move, I had to jump on it,” said Carr.



Why?



“It feels good to give back,” said Carr. “I just remembered how excited I was when I first came and just to share my experience with them and to encourage them to get involved.”



It is sort of the Buckeye way to help welcome students to the family and make sure their transition is simple.

“Once you’re a Buckeye, always a Buckeye,” Carr said.



Saturday more than 7,000 students will move into their dorms at Ohio State.



Several of the students who moved in early will help move in the other students.