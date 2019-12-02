Ohio State students in line before dawn for Big 10 Championship ticket vouchers

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Ohio State football fans are trying to make Indianapolis feel like a home game for the Buckeyes Saturday. Students were in line before dawn Monday morning to get vouchers for the Big 10 Championship game against the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

Ohio State freshman Jacob Skor was the first student in line for the 9 a.m. release.

“[I] got here at 6:15 a.m. and was first at the door,” Skor elaborated.

He pulled an all nighter, flying back into Columbus early Monday morning after Thanksgiving break to make sure he had a seat on the bus to Indy Saturday.

“I’m pumped,” Skor continued. “I know it’s going to be an all-day event. I think we get back [to Columbus from the game] around 3 a.m., so it’s going to be such a great experience.”

I expect it to be really really loud and really really scarlet and grey. Jordan Guthrie, Ohio State junior

More than a dozen charter buses full Ohio State students will make the trek with the university through this voucher program.

“Ryan Day has brought a new energy to the team that we didn’t have before,” said Ohio State senior Michaela Santalucia.

Kristine Varkony is at the Ohio Union at The Ohio State University where hundreds of The Ohio State University students are lined up to get their vouchers to the Big 10 championship game Saturday.

Ohio State has already won back-to back Big 10 Championships, so why are they so excited for this one?

“A lot of people think that we’re probably going to win it all this year, so everyone is super excited, explained Santalucia.

“My family already booked some hotel rooms for New Orleans,” Skor said. “I’m just hoping to get there and win the raffle for those tickets.”

“I’ve always been a huge Buckeye fan, but this season has definitely made me want to keep watching every game. Even where they’re blowout games, they’re just really fun to watch because Chase Young is getting so many sacks or other crazy stats are happening,” Guthrie added.

The bus for Indianapolis departs from the Ohio Union Saturday at 1 p.m. and will come back that night.