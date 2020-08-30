Ohio State student daily COVID-19 positivity rate nears 6 percent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New data released by Ohio State University Saturday shows 91 students tested positive for COVID-19 this past Thursday, sending the student positivity rate for the virus to just under 6 percent.

The data, released on the university’s coronavirus data dashboard, shows the daily positivity rate among OSU students was at 5.86 percent on Thursday, the last day for which information is available.

The previous day, Aug. 26, showed the daily positivity rate to be 3.74 percent.

The positivity rate is determined by the number of test results for that day. On Thursday, 91 of 1,554 test results — 5.86 percent — were positive.

In total, as of Aug. 27, 495 students have tested positive for the virus. Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27, there was a daily average of 58 positive cases. Overall, the positivity rate among OSU students is 2.15 percent since Aug. 14.

Since Aug. 1, 16 OSU employees have tested positive for the virus.

OSU is set to begin randomly testing off-campus students this coming week.

“If we are to continue in-person instruction and on-campus activities, including residential life, we all must double down on our efforts in every facet of our work and daily life on and off campus,” said OSU President-elect Kristina Johnson this past week.