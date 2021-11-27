ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH)– Sexual assault victims of Dr. Richard Strauss marched in solidarity with other survivors of sexual assault ahead of Saturday’s game against Michigan in Ann Arbor.

“The only thing that seems to matter to people is football, so we want to come here and protest on the day of the game to let people know that Strauss victims, Anderson victims, Penn State, all of us are all uniting,” said Stephen Snyder-Hill a victim of Strauss.

Outside the stadium, the marchers held signs that said “Hail to the victims,”

“OSU Game Plan

1. Sexually assault 2,800 men

2. Rape 170 men

3. Cover it up

4. Conceal it

5. Dismiss them”

among other messages.

“When we hold up the signs, they realize the significance of it. Michigan people holding up sexual assault signs are cheering for us, and we’re cheering for them,” Snyder-Hill added. “And so that’s our common bond today, is that sexual assault cannot win no matter if OSU won in court. Sexual assault cannot win, and I think that that’s what everybody kind of unite unites around today.”

In September, lawsuits filed by hundreds of sexual assault victims who accuse the university of failing to protect them through twenty years of abuse by Strauss were dismissed because the university asserted the statute of limitations.

The federal judge said in his order that there is no doubt Strauss assaulted hundreds of men and university leaders were aware of it. Ohio State University president Dr. Kristina Johnson recently acknowledged that at an Ohio State Board of Trustees meeting.

“On behalf of the entire Ohio State University, I’m deeply sorry. What Richard Strauss did was unconscionable and the University’s failure to act was unacceptable,” said Dr. Johnson.