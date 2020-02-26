Ohio State Strauss accusers: End mediation, proceed with suits

COLUMBUS (AP) — Some of the men suing Ohio State over decades-old sexual abuse by the late team doctor Richard Strauss are asking a judge to let the litigation resume because months of mediation haven’t yielded a settlement.

Lawyers for nearly half of the roughly 350 accusers who have sued wrote to the federal judge Monday. They argue the university has “refused to engage in productive settlement talks” and hasn’t participated in good faith.

They say that adds to their clients’ trauma. Ohio State officials have publicly apologized to those harmed by Strauss and insisted they are actively mediating in good faith and pursuing a “monetary resolution.”

A spokesperson with Ohio State released the following statement in regards to the letter:

We are actively participating in good faith in the mediation process directed by the federal court and remain committed to a fair outcome, including a monetary resolution.

Lawyers representing some of the men released this statement: