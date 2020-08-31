Ohio State says new coronavirus testing data won’t be released until Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University now says updated COVID-19 testing numbers will not be available until Wednesday.

Ohio State’s incoming President said the Buckeye community would be getting those results every day. Now, the university says updated numbers are not yet available.

In a statement Monday, the university said:

The Ohio State testing data in the dashboard will be updated on those days when complete testing data is available for a 24-hour period during which surveillance testing was conducted. The next update is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 2, depending on the availability of test results through Monday, Aug. 31. The data is being shared in a way that protects individuals’ medical and educational privacy — and will help inform university decision making related to on-campus operations, health and safety measures and more throughout the autumn semester. Small numbers of individuals were tested on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This did not include mass surveillance testing and focused on symptomatic individuals as well as those identified through contact tracing as being at risk of potential exposure. The data reported on Saturday for the most recently available 24-hour period (Thursday, Aug. 27) combines routine testing and clinical diagnostic and exposure testing. There were 91 positive individuals out of 1,554 students tested, which equates to a 5.86% positivity rate for that 24-hour period. The cumulative numbers are as follows: Total of 22,977 tested (Aug 14 – 27) Total of 495 positive Total positivity rate: 2.15% This uptick in the positivity rate is concerning. However, it is important to keep in mind that this represents a 24-hour snapshot and the total number of tests during this 24-period period was the lowest we have reported to date. Ben Johnson, Ohio State University spokesperson

Data released by the university Saturday shows the daily positivity rate among OSU students was at 5.86 percent on Thursday, the last day for which information is available.

The previous day, Aug. 26, showed the daily positivity rate to be 3.74 percent.

The positivity rate is determined by the number of test results for that day. On Thursday, 91 of 1,554 test results — 5.86 percent — were positive.

In total, as of Aug. 27, 495 students have tested positive for the virus. Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27, there was a daily average of 58 positive cases. Overall, the positivity rate among OSU students is 2.15 percent since Aug. 14.

Since Aug. 1, 16 OSU employees have tested positive for the virus.

Recently, the university issued a “Student Innovation Challenge,” encouraging students to submit their own creative ideas for limiting the spread of COVID-19. Winning proposals may be put into action.

You can find the latest case numbers at OSU by clicking here.