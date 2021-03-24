Ohio State RV chase in Florida lands suspect in jail

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WCMH) — A Buckeye fan in Florida is giving the rest of us a bad name.

In Marion County, Florida, deputies chased an RV decked out in Ohio State University decals.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Dagenhart attempted to flee the scene of a crash after he struck another vehicle.

Deputies followed before catching up to him when he pulled a “hail Mary” and ditched the RV on the side while trying to run away.

Dagenhart finally gave up when deputies tasered him.

“He has no plans of returning next season as he is now facing several serious, felony charges and the only trophy on his shelf will be a participation trophy,” deputies wrote on the Facebook post where the video was shared.