KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio state representative and his family are safe after a house fire Saturday night in Hardin County.

NBC4 confirmed with representative Jon Cross (R) of Ohio’s 83rd district that his house in Kenton burned down last night as a result of a garage fire. The Kenton Fire Department confirmed crews were sent out to the house on Maureen Drive at 9:22 p.m. The large blaze was considered a two-alarm fire, the second most severe for the fire department’s scale of three.

“Family is safe, we got out fast,” said Cross in a statement to NBC4. “Sadly, the garage fire quickly became a house fire and we lost the house, cars and everything.” Ohio’s 83rd district consists of Hancock, Hardin, and parts of Logan County.

Eight other fire departments assisted in the response with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the state’s Fire Marshal office assisted with the investigation.

Cross is from Kenton and was elected as the district’s representative in 2018 and has assumed the office since 2019.