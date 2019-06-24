Ohio State releases more ticket options for Buckeye football games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has announced two additional ticket options for Buckeye football games this fall.

According to a release from the university, the Rush and Blitz three-game ticketing plans are both currently on sale, and do not require a Buckeye Club membership .

The Rush plan features Buckeye home game games against Miami, Maryland and Wisconsin, for $327.

The Blitz plan costs $297 and includes games against Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Michigan State.

OSU says these two additional plans will make it easier for Buckeye fans to access games at Ohio Stadium.

The Flex plan, a digital plan with seat location sent to your mobile phone the Friday before the game, went on sale last Monday. The four-game plan, priced at $249, includes the Florida Atlantic, Miami, Michigan State and Maryland games.

Full season ticket packages for east side stadium seats went on sale Monday, May 10.

To purchase tickets and/or to learn additional information on season tickets, the Flex Pass, Rush Plan and Blitz Plan, visithttp://go.osu.edu/FBTix.