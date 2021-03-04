Ohio State reaches 500K mark for COVID testing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Clinical Laboratories has processed more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a statement.

OSU reports that the Clinical Laboratory primarily processes tests taken by nasal swabs from Ohioans all over the state. More than 100 staff members process the tests 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the university.

“Our Clinical Laboratory team has been working around the clock every day of the week to ensure COVID-19 test results are available in a timely manner to clinicians and patients,” said Dr. JoAnna Williams, medical director of Clinical Laboratories.

The Clinical Laboratory began processing COVID tests in March 2020.

