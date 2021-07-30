Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson reflects on first year at the helm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dr. Kristina Johnson took over as president of The Ohio State University one year ago this week in the midst of the pandemic.

September 1 was Johnson’s official start date last year, but by July she decided the job of president couldn’t wait.

“It was a time for leadership without a doubt because we didn’t have the answers,” she said.

“We didn’t have the data we didn’t have the models so we had to make calls that weren’t always popular but were always in the best interest of our community,” she added.



When asked if she did it right, she replied with a smile, “Well, I think last year all the decisions we made we stayed open graduated 12,345 students with certificates or degrees. I think we did as much as we could right.”



Racial injustice protests were already full-blown. She started a race task force.

“Our faculty is not as diverse as our student body and our student body isn’t as diverse as the rest of the state or the country so we have a lot of work there in order to be that land grant university for all the people,” she stated.



Johnson received pressure from students and residents to break cooperation with Columbus Police and opposite cries for more police and more safety on campus.

She added patrols and free Lyft rides for students.



“We have a mutual aid agreement, so we can patrol with officers from Columbus city police and one of our officers that understands higher ed and they can patrol together,” she said. “[There is] a lot of work to do but it’s very much top of mind.”



Johnson was a leading advocate to keep fall sports alive during the pandemic.



“We had to find a path forward in general for sports, for academics, for our lives, but the push was it’s not going to be safe we can’t do it,” she said. “If it isn’t safe enough to bring our students, back then it shouldn’t be safe to play sports, and if it’s not safe to play sports then what are we doing bringing our students back.”

She owns 119 U.S. and International patents as an engineer, is a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, but this is the job she always wanted.



“Fundamentally I love students, I love the faculty, I like ideas and this is where ideas and new knowledge is generated.”