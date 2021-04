A slow-moving cold front and associated low-pressure wave will bring periods of rain and a few embedded storms through the evening hours, until the front sags south of I-70 later this afternoon. Rainfall has totaled up to an inch, with some locally heavier amounts, in an otherwise dry spring season.

Temperatures will peak near 70 after a couple of very warm days, then slowly fall through the 60s later this afternoon, as winds turn northwesterly. Conditions will dry out Thursday night and Friday, outside of a brief midday shower tomorrow accompanying a brief shot of chilly air. Expect breezy conditions with a mix of clouds and sun Friday, then ample sunshine this weekend.