Ohio state police ask for peace following fire, shots, crash tied to late-night statehouse demonstration

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for peace following a late-night demonstration outside the statehouse which involved fire in the street and a crash with injuries.

The OSHP tweeted a photo of demonstrators in the street stoking a fire outside the Ohio Statehouse in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the tweet, the demonstrators prevented firefighters for putting out the fire in the roadway.

OSHP added there were two vehicles drag racing which caused a crash with injuries, and someone fired five shots into a crowd of people that included state troopers.

Earlier today near the Ohio Statehouse, individuals prevented fire personnel from extinguishing this fire in the roadway. In addition, two vehicles drag racing caused an injury crash, and five shots were fired from a vehicle towards a crowd of people including troopers. — OSHP_CentralOhio (@OSHP_CentralOH) June 20, 2020

We are an agency who fosters understanding, communication and respect for all persons. However, we ask for your help in maintaining a peaceful environment for the safety of the Columbus community. — OSHP_CentralOhio (@OSHP_CentralOH) June 20, 2020

“We are an agency who fosters understanding, communication, and respect for all persons,” the OSHP posted to Twitter. “However, we ask for your help in maintaining a peaceful environment for the safety of the Columbus community.”

Earlier Saturday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted that the statehouse falls under the shared jurisdiction of OSHP and Columbus Police, calling for peaceful protests while condemning the acts of vandalism.

Facts are important. The City has never called for our officers to “stand down.” This has been reported repeatedly by news organizations throughout Columbus. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) June 20, 2020

Ginther added that the city has not given the order for police to stand down when faced with out of control demonstrations.