Ohio state patrol, protesters have peaceful exchange on statehouse steps

WARNING: The video above contains some strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Protesters and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers met on the steps of the statehouse Sunday afternoon.

However, there was no pepper spray discharged or bottles thrown. Instead, the troopers had an honest, open discussion with the protesters and listened to what they had to say.

Sunday marked the fourth day of protests in downtown Columbus in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody on May 25. Video of a Minneapolis Police Officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck has gone viral and the officer has been formally charged in Floyd’s death.

What started out as a small group of about five protesters soon ballooned to a large crowd, with some of the protesters taking time to step up to the officers and instigate a discussion about why they are marching.

While some of the protesters got a little emotional at times telling their stories, everyone on both sides appeared respectful and open to listening.

A trooper was asked by one of the protesters if he would be able to stop an officer from using what may be perceived as excessive force, as in the Floyd case in Minneapolis.

“I can confidently say that I would,” the OSHP trooper responded. “I have not ever been in that situation, but if I had to, but I’m convinced all these guys would because that’s the way we’re taught.”

One protester said African Americans have been seeking reform for more than 60 years.

“It’s been 30 years since Rodney King happened, and now we’re still here doing something similar,” he said. “And sure, Thursday, it got way out of hand where the statehouse started to get demolished and things to that extent, but it’s still 30 years since that happened and 60 years since Martin Luther King was marching and we’re still going through the exact same things.”

Another protester asked the troopers to help point out racism within their department.

“When you see other police officers saying racist things and being racist, I’m not saying that you’re a racist, but when you see it within your ranks, it’s up to you to purge it,” the man said. “Those people drug you into this situation because of their actions, and if you won’t purge them from the ranks, then all of you are just a culpable.”

Another protester told the story of her brother, who she said was shot and killed by an officer one year ago.

“This has been going on in my life since I started to walk,” she said. “I know more people who have died in the hands of a cop than I know who have died of old age, heart disease, anything like that.”

She then told the troopers change has to start with the officers.

“There should be no reason why we have to fear for our lives every single day to come outside not knowing if we’re going to make it home to our families or not,” she said.

The large crowd remained respectful of the officers and the officers respectful of the protesters.

“I appreciate you guys and thank you for what you do,” one protester said to the troopers, shaking their hands before he left. “I wish there were more people like you guys.”

The City of Columbus will remain under a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday and lasting until 6 a.m. Monday.