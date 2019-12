CANAAN TWP., Ohio — The Ohio State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred in Canaan Township Wednesday morning.

Plain City Police Department report that a car went into a pond in the area of Price-Hilliards Road and NE Plain City-Georgesville Road sometime around 8 a.m. this morning.

Madison County Sheriffs, Plain City Police Department, and Pleasant Valley Fire Department are assisting OSP with this crash.

No other info is available at this time. Stay with NBC 4 for further updates.