Ohio State opposes ICE’s order to send international students home amid online learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio State University officials say they oppose the decision made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about international students facing removal from the country if they take more than one online class in the fall.

“The Ohio State University disagrees with the federal guidance issued this week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the autumn 2020 semester. We are committed to our international students and will work to develop a solution that ensures that students who attend our campuses can successfully complete their academic work this autumn,” Ohio State University Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce A. McPheron and Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at Ohio State and CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said in a joint statement.

The university says ICE’s decision will “limit international students’ flexibility,” and they “support the expansion of educational opportunities to allow international students to pursue their studies in the United States, including fully online learning.”

Ohio State is not the only one voicing opposition. Lawmakers and other universities are pushing back on a Trump Administration rule that would send the international students back to their countries if their classes are all done online.

Wednesday morning MIT and Harvard asked a federal court to block the administration’s order.

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli defended the order in a CNN interview Tuesday.

“There isn’t a reason for a person holding a student visa to be present in the country. They should go home, and they can return when the school opens,” Cuccinelli said.