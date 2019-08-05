Ohio State offers help to students impacted by Dayton tragedy

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Ohio State University president Michael Drake reached out to students on Twitter Sunday offering support and counseling to those impacted by the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.

Our thoughts are with those affected by the senseless tragedies in Dayton and Texas this weekend.



Our students in need of support can contact @StudentLifeOSU’s Counseling and Consultation Service at (614) 292-5766 or https://t.co/bJb1LuXXyG. — Michael V. Drake (@OSUPrezDrake) August 4, 2019

Monday morning a spokesman for the university told NBC4 at this point, they do not believe any Ohio State students were among the dead or injured.

Twenty people died and dozens more were injured when a gunman opened fire in an El Paso Walmart Saturday, and nine were killed and more than 25 injured when another gunman started shooting in the popular Oregon District of Dayton Sunday morning.

President Drake said, in part, the university’s “thoughts are with those affected by the senseless tragedies in Dayton and Texas.”

students in need of support can contact the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service at (614) 292-5766 or ccs.osu.edu.