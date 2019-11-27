Ohio State: More students seeking help with mental health

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is reporting a significant rise in the number of students seeking mental health treatment from the school’s Counseling and Consultation Service.

According to Dr. Micky Sharma, the Director of Student Life’s CCS, there has been a 69% increase in the number of students receiving mental health assistance, over the last five years.

Sharma says the increase is due to a number of factors.

“Number one is there has been, with this generation of students, a reduction in the stigma around mental health,” he explained. “Students are more therapy-friendly. That’s a good thing. We have more students on campus today who have had treatment before.”

OSU’s CCS offers a number of services including individual counseling, group counseling, daily workshops and collaborations with outside resources.

“What we’re doing is looking at not just treatment, but education,” Sharma said. “This is also about prevention and overall wellness. If we’re enhancing students’ ability to be better educated about mental health and wellness, and doing things on a routine basis to improve their mental health, if they do that in advance, that can help them before they end up in an urgent or crisis place.”

To see the services offered by CCS, click here: https://ccs.osu.edu/