Ohio State Marching Band performs in Skull Session before Penn State game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band is performing in Skull Session before Saturday’s game against Penn State.

TBDBITL will march to St. John Arena at 9:35 a.m., with Skull Session beginning at 9:40. They are joined by the Granville High School Marching band.

The band will depart Skull Session at 11:15 a.m. and march to Ohio Stadium, where it will perform Script Ohio during the pregame show.

Today’s ‘i’ dotter will be New Albany native Chase Rudy.

The band has made several Twitter posts over the last week suggesting the halftime show will have a Loony Tunes theme.

pic.twitter.com/sxTDBhLqey — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) November 21, 2019