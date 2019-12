COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With only two days until Ohio State takes on Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, the Best Damn Band in the Land is heading to Arizona.

Members of the OSU marching band took off for Phoenix early Monday morning. They will arrive in Arizona around 9 a.m.

Band members will have a couple days of sightseeing and practice before the big game on Saturday.

Their first performance will be at the Phoenix Zoo at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.