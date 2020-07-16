Ohio State looking for COVID positive people to participate in new clinical trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Have you very recently tested positive for COVID-19? If your symptoms are mild and you’re recovering at home, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is asking you to sign up for a new drug trial that their researchers are very hopeful about.

It’s called the BLAZE-1 Study, and Ohio State is just one a handful of institutions right now who are participating in stage two of this clinical research with a new antiviral drug.

“They actually took antibodies from a person in the U.S. who had the infection early on in the pandemic. They identified multiple antibodies that were produced, tested them for potency. and they were actually able to take the gene to make that antibody, and then, they can clone that and make synthetic version of this antibody,” explained Infectious Disease Researcher Dr. Carlos Malvestutto.

During the trial, patients are studied for 29 days. They come into the clinic for a one-time dose of the drug or control placebo via IV. They are monitored for a few more hours in the clinic for potential reaction. Then, they go home, and research nurses come to them for follow up evaluation over the next month, Dr. Malvestutto said.

Dr. Malvestutto says he is hopeful this treatment will prevent the disease from progressing in patients, preventing them from being hospitalized.

“What’s very exciting about this is that its a monoclonal antibody that is targeting the spike protein on the surface of the virus, so it’s very specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is why this holds to much promise,” he added. “We’re not talking about a drug that has been repurposed to see if it works against this virus. In this case, the drug itself has been designed to target the structure of this particular virus.”

Ohio State needs around 40 participants for this study. If you have been tested for COVID-19 within the past three days and the results were positive, you can call 614-293-8112 if you would like to sign up or want more information.

The PDFs below also contain more information about the BLAZE-1 Study.