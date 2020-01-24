Ohio State launches hotline to help people quit vaping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Vaping brought dozens of lung injuries, deaths and other complications to the forefront.

Yet, folks still smoke. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is now getting people to stop.​ ​

The plumes of smoke seem to come out of nowhere throughout Central Ohio. Smokers taking a puff from their vape pens despite warnings about the dangers. Dr Andrew Thomas, the Chief Clinical Officer with the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center sees the damage vaping can cause firsthand.

“There are two sets of dangers. Part of it is determined by what you are smoking. The newest of dangers that came out concern a chemical vitamin E acetate that the CDC believes is most likely related to the spike. That’s happened and vaping related long injuries,” said Thomas. ​

His mission to spread fact about the dangers of vaping and get people to stop.​ ​

​”What I think people are finding now in terms of vaping in general is that is a gateway to actually getting people to smoke,” said Thomas. ​

His team launched a new hotline to help connect people who are vaping with treatment options and programs to help them stop.​ ​

​”There are FDA approved medications out there that we can use to treat and try to help you to stop smoking, if you’re smoking; or vaping if you’re vaping. The key thing is getting to the right medical professional,” said Thomas. ​

Anyone is welcome to call the hotline at 614-366-VAPE. Your insurance will be billed.​