Ohio State issues safety notice after two robberies occur 30 minutes apart

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice following two similar strong-arm robberies in the off-campus area.

The first occurred around 12 p.m. on Friday at the 2100 block of Luka Avenue. According to a statement, an Ohio State student told police that he was approached by two men who tackled him and stole his cell phone before running off.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded just south of the location to the 200 block of E. 15th Avenue. The second victim was also an Ohio State student who said three men on bicycles approached him and stole his earbuds.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were shown in either crime, according to OSU.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4545.