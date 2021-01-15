Ohio State issues safety notice after student pepper sprayed during robbery attempt

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a neighborhood safety notice after a student was pepper sprayed and robbed near campus.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of North 4th Street and East 14th Avenue.

According to police, the student was walking with a group of friends when three juveniles approached her and asked for money. When she reached into her purse to get some money, one of the juveniles used pepper spray on her and hit her in the face. The suspects then tried to grab her purse, but were unsuccessful.

The suspects left in a vehicle.

Police have only vague suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.