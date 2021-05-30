Ohio State issues safety notice after robbery at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice following the robbery at gunpoint of a student and two other people.

Columbus Police responded to the robbery call around 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North High St. and East Maynard Ave. The three victims reported they were in the nearby alley when a suspect approached them, showed a handgun, and demanded their property.

The victims complied and the suspect fled in a silver car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Suspect details are limited and police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4545.

