Ohio State issues public safety notice following campus-area robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a public safety notice following a robbery that occurred near Sullivant Hall on the 1800 block of N. High Street.

University police say they got the report of a robbery around 9:16 p.m. on Friday night.

A man, whom police say was not affiliated with Ohio State, reported that he was approached near Sullivant hall by a suspect who threatened him and demanded his money.

The suspect stole the victim’s guitar and fled southbound on High Street, according to police. They say no weapons were shown and no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Ohio State University Police at 614-292-2121.